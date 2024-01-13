Mild cold wave to continue Mercury may rise slightly tomorrow

Underprivileged people have wrapped themselves in blankets and shawls to protect against chilly wind in the capital’s Dhanmondi around 7:30am yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

A mild cold wave will continue to sweep over Chuadanga, Dinajpur, Kishoreganj and Pabna districts for a few more days, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said yesterday.

However, the temperatures may slightly rise from tomorrow, said meteorologist Shahinul Islam.

The lowest 9.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga and Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj yesterday.

Besides, temperatures will not dip significantly across the country in January, he said, adding that moderate to thick fog may be seen at different places after midnight, and in places the sky will not be clear until midday.

Road, water and air traffic will be disrupted by the fog, he added.

Foggy weather also deprived the capital of direct sunlight almost the entire day. The cold wind that blew from the north made it worse for the residents, said meteorologist Shahinul.

In Chuadanga, where the sun was barely seen yesterday, a farmer of Natipota area named Firoz Ali said, "It's very cold today [yesterday]. I don't dare go to the farm and touch water. I am also worried about what the lack of sunlight might do to my paddy seedlings."

Like him, most farmers living along the banks of the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Gangadhar, Jinjiram and Dharla rivers in the districts of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, have not been able to tend to their farms.