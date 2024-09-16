Miladunnabi today

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the day of the birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across Bangladesh today with due religious solemnity. The day is a public holiday.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages greeting the people of Bangladesh and the Muslims across the world on the eve of the day.

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a sacred and glorious day for the Muslims of the whole world. Allah had sent Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to this world as 'Rahmatullil Alamin', a blessing for the entire universe, he added.

He (Muhammad) had emerged as 'Sirajam Monira', the enlightened light in the world, said the President , adding, "He showed the path of light in the era of sinful acts, injustice, falsehood and darkness and established a society based-on truth, beauty and justice."

The speeches of the Prophet (PBUH) in his last Hajj will remain as the pathfinder for mankind forever, he added.

"May the Almighty Allah grant us to work for the welfare of the country, nation and humanity by following the noble ideals of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Ameen," he added.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus in his message, said Allah had sent Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as 'Rahmatullil Alamin' for peace, emancipation, progress and overall welfare of the whole world.

The Prophet (PBUH) came to the world with the messages of emancipating mankind from all sorts of prejudices, sinful acts, injustices, and slavery, he said, adding he had called the people across the world towards emancipation and peace and torched the light of truth by shunning the era of darkness.

The Prophet had blown the wind of peace throughout the world by engaging him in establishing brotherhood, justice, and equity-based society and ensuring welfare for mankind, he added.

The CA said peace, justice, and welfare of the world can be ensured only through following the unique lifestyle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his universal teachings, and Sunnah in today's conflict-ridden world.

"It is my firm belief that the noble ideals and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in religious and mortal life are best and emulated for the people of the world, and therein lies the infinite welfare, success, and peace of Muslims," the chief adviser said.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast special programmes, and different national dailies will publish supplements highlighting the importance of the day.