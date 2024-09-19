Metro services halted for 11hrs

Resumes after 8:00pm; bearing pad displacement behind disruption

The displacement of a bearing pad on a pier resulted in disruption of metro rail service on the Agargaon-Motijheel section for around 11 hours yesterday.

Although the service remained functional from Uttara to Agargaon, it remained off limits for passengers on Agargaon to Uttara section from 9:40am to 8:25pm.

The sudden glitch forced hundreds of commuters to disembark at Agargaon Station and seek alternative transportation during the rush hour.

Many people were seen waiting for a long time to get transports at different positions.

"The operation will continue as per the normal schedule for tonight (last night)," Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd told The Daily Star at 8:35pm.

The authority successfully reinstalled the bearing pad on the pier and conducted necessary tests by 8:00pm, said the official.

Then the authority carried out blank operation of a metro trail before resumption of the service.

THE ISSUE

On elevated structures like bridges and elevated metro rail, bearing pads are placed between the viaduct and the pier.

They are used for transmission of loads from superstructures to piers and to absorb the vibrations caused by the movement of the metro trains, experts said.

One of the four bearing pads placed on a metro rail pier near the Farmgate station got displaced and fell to the ground, causing disruption of metro rail services, Md Abdul Baquee Miah, director (planning and development) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told this newspaper.

Another DMTCL official said the displacement of the bearing pad slightly tilted the viaduct.

The operator of a metro train complained about the problem to the authorities, after which operations were halted in the section of the metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel.

They could not talk about the reason behind the displacement of the pad within a year after the beginning of the service on this section in November last year.

Although each bearing pad has a set service life, it may shrink after a certain time, but such displacement and falling to the ground is not normal, at least two engineers involved in the project said.

However, Abdul Baquee Miah said it may happen due to a long curve at this point.

A senior engineer of Roads and Highways Department said, "At bends, we see centrifugal force, which can cause the girders to elevate, separating the bearing pad from the girder."

"The vibration created by the metro rail may cause displacement of the bearing pad when the bonding agent becomes loose and results in falling off the bearing pad. But it shouldn't have happened so early," he said, wishing not to be named.

"We suggest pot bearing instead of elastomeric bearing in the cases," he added.

The authorities have brought two manlift machines to the spot to work on repairs. Around 50 people were seen working there in the presence of officials.

Both local and Japanese workers and engineers were seen working to lift the pad back onto the pier around 3:30pm.

The authority successfully reinstalled the bearing pad around 6:50pm, and engineers and workers were carrying out extensive tests to ensure the system's safety till filing the report.

PUBLIC SUFFERINGS

The disruption has affected students, officegoers, and others, many of whom missed important appointments and work schedules due to the delays.

Samia Haque, a commuter who boarded the metro at Mirpur 11, told this newspaper, "I got on the metro around 9:30am, and shortly after, an announcement was made that the train wouldn't go beyond Agargaon. After being stuck at Shewrapara station for about 20 minutes, the metro crawled slowly to Agargaon, where the journey ended. The station became overcrowded, and navigating the stairs was risky due to the crowd."

Samia added that after walking to Bijoy Sarani, she managed to find a rickshaw but was stuck in traffic for another 30 minutes. "It took me two hours to get from Mirpur 11 to my office in Karwan Bazar," she added.

Another commuter, a student from Mirpur-2, shared a similar experience, saying, "It took me two hours to reach Karwan Bazar. I didn't take the metro, but the roads were gridlocked. Hundreds of people were walking. I had to walk from Khamarbari to Karwan Bazar to reach my destination."