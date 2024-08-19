Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:09 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Metro to resume within 7 days

Says Adviser Fauzul Kabir
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:09 AM

Interim Government's Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan yesterday said Dhaka metro rail services will resume within seven days.

He came up with the announcement during an introductory meeting with officials at the secretariat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The adviser emphasised that there would be a renewed focus on development projects, ensuring that progress is not limited to Dhaka alone but also extends to neglected areas.

He stressed the importance of cost-efficiency in every project, noting that instructions have been given to adhere to budget constraints.

He also addressed the issue of inadequate parking spaces on major roads in Dhaka, adding that measures will be taken to address this.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বগুড়া
|বাংলাদেশ

‘আমার ছেলেটাকে পুলিশ সবার সামনে গুলি করে মেরে ফেলেছে’

জলকামানের পানিতে পা পিছলে রাস্তায় পড়ে যায় শুভ। রাস্তা থেকে উঠার সময় তার সারা শরীরে পুলিশের ছররা গুলি লাগে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিআইজি পদে পদোন্নতি পেলেন ৭৩ পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification