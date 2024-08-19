Metro to resume within 7 days

Says Adviser Fauzul Kabir

Interim Government's Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan yesterday said Dhaka metro rail services will resume within seven days.

He came up with the announcement during an introductory meeting with officials at the secretariat.

The adviser emphasised that there would be a renewed focus on development projects, ensuring that progress is not limited to Dhaka alone but also extends to neglected areas.

He stressed the importance of cost-efficiency in every project, noting that instructions have been given to adhere to budget constraints.

He also addressed the issue of inadequate parking spaces on major roads in Dhaka, adding that measures will be taken to address this.