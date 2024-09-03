Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Metro may soon operate on Fridays

Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Metro rail authority has started taking preparation to operate trains on Fridays soon, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

"We have to change the software and do some other work to start operations on Friday. Our team has started the preparation," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Asked from when trains may start operating on Fridays, he said, "Give us some time. We will be able to give the timeframe within a few days."

Discussions have been held with the adviser concerned in this regard, sources said.

