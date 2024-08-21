Metro likely to resume Sunday

The metro rail authority aims to resume operations on Sunday after employees, who had been on work abstention since August 6, returned to work yesterday.

However, trains will not stop at the vandalised Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations, the road transport and bridges ministry announced.

Employees from grades 10 to 20 resumed work after the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd board agreed to their demand for a pay rise, according to two officials.

Speaking to The Daily Star* on Sunday, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said that five days would be needed to complete all necessary tests, including a trial run, once employees returned.

On Monday night, the DMTCL board held a lengthy meeting and eventually invited representatives of the agitating employees to join.

"The board agreed to give us 2.3 times more than the pay scale and formed a committee to discuss the dues with the finance ministry. So, we decided to end our work abstention from today[yesterday]," one of the employees said.

Meanwhile, Md Ehsanul Haque, senior secretary of the roads and highways department, visited the Secretariat Metro Rail Station yesterday and directed officials to resume operations as soon as possible.

Metro rail services have been suspended since July 18 after the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were vandalised during the quota protests. After fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5, the interim government instructed DMTCL to resume services by August 17, except at the vandalised stations. However, DMTCL announced delays due to an "unavoidable situation," later revealed to be a work abstention by around 700 employees from grades 10 to 20, who began striking on August 6, demanding a pay hike to match their higher-grade colleagues.