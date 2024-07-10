Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jul 10, 2024 04:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 04:12 PM

Met office predicts rain across country

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jul 10, 2024 04:08 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 04:12 PM
Cyclone Remal impact on Dhaka commuters
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted rain or thundershowers in all divisions, including Dhaka, over the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at most places in Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, many places in Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions, and a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia recorded the highest rainfall in the country, with 60mm over the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today.

Day temperatures may fall slightly, while night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it added.

Besides, the highest temperature recorded was 36 degrees Celsius in Saidpur, Nilphamari, in the 24 hours until 6:00am today, while the lowest temperature was 24 degrees Celsius in Rangamati.

