Met office predicts rain across country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted rain or thundershowers in all divisions, including Dhaka, over the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at most places in Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, many places in Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions, and a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia recorded the highest rainfall in the country, with 60mm over the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today.

Day temperatures may fall slightly, while night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it added.

Besides, the highest temperature recorded was 36 degrees Celsius in Saidpur, Nilphamari, in the 24 hours until 6:00am today, while the lowest temperature was 24 degrees Celsius in Rangamati.