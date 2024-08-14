Merit, quality to be basis of all evaluations: chief justice

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today said merit and quality will be the basis of evaluation in all spheres of the judiciary.

"We (judiciary) are not an elected body. So, I think our accountability to the people is much higher," he also said, adding that he aspires to ensure excellence and run the judiciary based on merit.

He made the remarks when leaders and members of Law Reporters Forum, an organisation of journalists covering constitution, law, justice and human rights issues, met with him at his Supreme Court office.

Replying to a query, the chief justice said activities of all the High Court benches will resume from next Sunday. Of the 50 HC benches, only eight have been functioning for past few days.

He also said steps will be taken immediately so that all the HC benches mention the results of daily cases in the website.

Replying to another query about the process to remove SC judges over incapacity or misconduct, he said, "We have some technical issues. A review petition in connection with the 16th amendment case is still pending with the Appellate Division, and it needs to be settled to resolve the issues."