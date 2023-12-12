Mercury likely to dip further tomorrow

Mild cold wave may sweep some parts of the country

With winter setting in, people yesterday thronged the roadside shops in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar to get their hands on warm clothes at cheaper prices. According to the Met office, night temperatures will start dropping from tonight, and may dip further by one to three degrees Celcius tomorrow. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

The mercury dropped across the country yesterday and a mild cold wave may hit some parts of the country tomorrow.

"The temperature across the country may fall one to three degrees Celsius tomorrow [today] and chilly weather will continue until December 18 as temperature will drop further," said Md Abul Kalam Mallik, meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The temperature in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Khulna divisions and parts of Dhaka division will start to go down from today, and some places in the divisions will experience a mild cold wave tomorrow, he said.

Though cold waves did not sweep over the country yesterday, many parts of the country witnessed a chilly weather due to some reasons mainly because of less gap between the highest and lowest temperatures, said Mallik.

"Dhaka had the highest 25 degrees Celsius and lowest 16.6 degrees Celsius temperatures yesterday. When the gap between the temperatures remains below 10 degrees Celsius, the feelings of cold increase," he said.

Mallik said if the gap reduces further, people will feel cold more in Dhaka though Dhaka will not experience any cold wave during this time, he said.

Yesterday's lowest temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius at Badalgachi in Naogaon.

Daily activities of people in some upazilas of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat have been severely affected by the cold weather and dense fog.

The sun has not been seen in those areas since Sunday, said locals.

Poor people in char areas of the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, Gangadhar, Teesta, and Dharla rivers have been worst hit by cold weather.

"Although we are putting on a brave face and have started working on crop fields, we could not work for long because of the cold," said Nabir Hossain, 65, a farmer of Char Sonaikazi area of the Dharla river basin in Kurigram's Phulbari.

Abdul Hai Sarkar, Kurigram district relief and rehabilitation officer, said blankets would be distributed through upazila administrations and union parishads.