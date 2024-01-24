Mercury to fall during daytime

Cold wave continues to batter the north

Ambia Khatun, 66, who lives and begs on the street near the education ministry building in the capital, has been suffering in the harsh cold this winter. While she sees many others get warm clothes donated by people, she is yet to get any. The photo was taken early yesterday morning, when the temperature in Dhaka had dipped to a record low of 11 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: AMRAN HOSSAIN

As a mild to moderate cold wave yesterday swept across 26 districts of the country, Chuadanga recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius temperature, the lowest this winter.

Dhaka also recorded the lowest of this winter, 11 degrees Celsius, yesterday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), mild to moderate cold wave that Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and Moulvibazar, Barishal, Bhola and Cumilla districts experienced may continue and temperature may drop in some places.

"Though night temperature across the country may rise slightly on Wednesday, day temperature may fall further," said Kazi Jebunnesa, a BMD meteorologist.

Rain or drizzles is likely at a few places in Barishal, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka division today, she added.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country, according to the BMD forecast.

The Met office said that 10 to 8 degrees Celsius is called mild cold wave, 7.9 to 6 degrees Celsius moderate cold wave, 5.9 to 4 degrees Celsius severe cold wave and less than 4 degrees Celsius is called very severe cold wave.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were disrupted for around one-and-a-half hours yesterday due to fog.

An international flight that failed to land at the airport was diverted to Sylhet Osmani International Airport, said Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA.

Flights could not be operated from 8:30am to 10:00am yesterday due to the fog, he said.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA after 10:00am when visibility improved, Kamrul added.

In Dhaka, city dwellers yesterday experienced a chilly weather.

Schoolchildren suffered in the morning cold. Schools are supposed to close if the temperature drops below 10:00 degree Celsius.

"It is really very tough for the primary students as when primary schools start, temperature seems quite low," said Jyostna Yeasmin, a resident of Indira Road.

The government should close all educational institutions for a week considering the cold spell, she said.

"I don't send my son to college every day due to the chilly weather as he already has a cold," said Mohammad Shaheen, father of Shabakat Sabri Samir, an eleventh grader.

Vulnerable groups such as labourers, low-income people, children, and elderly people were the worst sufferers of this weather.

"I failed to get hired yesterday as I reached Mirpur Section-11 at 8:00am, an hour late that the usual time due to cold morning," said Majeda Begum, a construction worker.

People hire labourers from Mirpur Section-11 near Islami Bank Hospital where the workers gather.

The demand for workers declines during cold spells, said Majeda, a resident of Rupnagar in Mirpur.