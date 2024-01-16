Mercury drops in south too

A mild cold sweeping over Madaripur, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Bhola districts has been disrupting people's lives for days.

Besides, foggy weather has been affecting the air, river and road traffic in many places.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Barishal yesterday while in Dinajpur it was 9.5 degrees, Gopalganj 9.8 degrees, and Madaripur 10 degrees.

The sun was visible in the capital only for a short while and the lowest temperature was 14.8 degrees.

Meteorologist Khondokar Hafizur Rahman said there would be less fog next week and temperatures might rise.

Besides, it may rain on January 18 and 19, he added.