Mercury drops to 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur, but schools remain open

Primary and secondary schools in Dinajpur, which is witnessing the lowest minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, remained open this morning despite the government's directive to close the schools in a district if the mercury drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department in a weather bulletin at 9:00am said the minimum temperature was 8.0 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur, the lowest temperature recorded as of today.

However, our local correspondent visited Ghasipara Government Primary School, Shakhari Potti Sher-e-Bangla Government Primary School and Dinajpur Zilla School in Dinajpur town and found that presence of the students was thin.

When asked over phone, Dinajpur District Education Officer Rafiqul Islam told The Daily Star, "The temperature remains low in the morning but rose later. So we did not send any instructions to close the educational institutions. Now we will talk to the Met department. If they say the mercury dips to 10 degrees Celsius, we will keep the schools shut."

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and the primary and mass education ministry in separate circulars on Tuesday asked district education officials to close the institutions in case of such weather conditions.