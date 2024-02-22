Mention price, variety on sacks of rice Govt directs millers

The government yesterday asked millers to ensure the price and variety of rice is mentioned on the sacks in which they are sold from the rice mills.

As the country grapples with rising prices of essentials, the food ministry issued a circular in this regard to ensure the price of rice in the market is rational.

However, millers have alleged the government did not consult them before issuing the circular.

Signed by the food secretary, the circular says the millers will have to obey the new instruction from April 14 this year.

It also said millers have to mention other information, such as net weight, production date, and name and address of the particular rice mill.

According to the circular, food ministry officials recently visited different districts and found that the same rice grain is being sold at different prices.

"When rice prices go up, nobody takes the responsibility, while millers, retailers, and wholesalers blame each other. Consumers cannot purchase rice at a fair price and they lose money, which is not acceptable.

"The government wants to bring an end to this," it said, adding that the ministry aims to ensure fair prices for both buyers and sellers.

In the circular, the ministry also instructed local deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers, regional and district food controllers, and local inspectors to ensure that the millers are following the directives.

"If the millers do not follow the government's decision, action will be taken under the 'Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Bill, 2023'."

However, wholesalers and millers say they have not been notified by the government about this directive before.

Speaking to this correspondent, Layek Ali, senior vice president of Bangladesh Auto Major and Husking Mills Owners Association, said, "I heard about it from you! The government didn't inform us about this and we have no preparations for it."

"If it's the government's decision, then we will take necessary steps to implement ...However, it's a big decision and not possible to implement so fast."

Abu Raihan Jaglu, a wholesaler at Karwan Bazar and owner of Matlab rice agency, said, "If the government wants to regulate the rice market properly, then it has to ensure enough rice supply."

Food Secretary Md Ismiel Hossain, on the other hand, said they had informed some mill owners about the just-issued circular.

"We have given them two months to prepare. I think it's enough time."