Mental health support vital for cancer patients

Speakers tell seminar

Mental health support plays a critical role in helping cancer patients cope with the emotional burden of the disease, said speakers at a seminar yesterday.They said this while speaking at an event titled "Necessity and Measures of Mental Health Services in Cancer Treatment: The Context of Bangladesh", held at the auditorium of the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital.

The speakers emphasised the urgent need to integrate mental health services into cancer treatment in Bangladesh, where the availability of care remains alarmingly low.

Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, adviser to Primary and Mass Education Ministry, said it is essential to implement health insurance in Bangladesh.

While he expressed concerns over the feasibility of this practice, he emphasised that health insurance is necessary for the improvement of the health sector.

The seminar was organised by the Center for Cancer Care Foundation, marking World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Poddar said, "Compared to many developing countries, we do not spend as much on health and education sector. If we need to increase the budget for health and education, I see no alternative but public awareness regarding this issues."

Cancer specialist Prof Habibullah Talukdar Raskin said the first necessity in mental health treatment is to provide patients with encouragement, which helps maintain their well-being.

Rukhsana Afroz, president of Center for Cancer Care Foundation, presided over the seminar.

Prof Shubhagata Chowdhury and Saiduzzaman Chowdhury Apu, director of Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, also spoke.