Menon, Inu placed on remand

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon was remanded for six days and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu for seven days yesterday in separate murder cases filed in Dhaka.

Menon, a key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, was remanded in the case over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass uprising on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after investigation officer Mintu Chandra Banik, an inspector of Adabor Police Station, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students, including Rubel, were protesting on Ring Road in Adabor on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later, the case said.

Another Dhaka court yesterday placed Hasanul Haq Inu on a seven-day remand in the Abdul Wadud murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after police produced him with a 10-day remand prayer, a sub-inspector working in the court.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, the victim's brother-in-law, filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

Besides this case, Inu has been accused in several other cases after Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.