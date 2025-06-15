Men in ‘Rab uniforms’ snatch Tk 1.08 crore

A group of men wearing uniforms resembling those of the Rapid Action Battalion snatched Tk 1.08 crore from employees of a Nagad distributor in Dhaka's Uttara yesterday morning.

The incident took place around 8:58am on Road 12 of Sector 13, said Ahmed Ali, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Division.

Quoting the victims, police said the employees were transporting the cash on two motorcycles from the residence of Nagad distributor Abdul Khaleq Nayan to their office, located just a five-minute walk away, when a black microbus intercepted one of the bikes and took a bag containing the money.

"They said the motorcycle was carrying Tk 1.08 crore when it was stopped. We are investigating the matter," ADC Ahmed told The Daily Star.

CCTV footage shows two men on a motorcycle being blocked by the microbus. Moments later, the pillion rider is seen fleeing with the bag before several men wearing jackets marked "Rab" chase him down. The suspects were seen carrying small firearms.

Police said the employees were then taken in the microbus to Sector 17, where they were dropped off after the money was taken.

DMP's Uttara Division Deputy Commissioner Mohidul Islam told The Daily Star that the four employees went to Nayan's house to collect the money. Of them, three — Kawsar, Liaquat, and Abdur Rahman — were forced into the microbus with the cash. The fourth, Omar Hossain, managed to flee with another bag containing over Tk 1 lakh.

The DC said the four were being questioned. Police are also probing why such a large sum was stored at the distributor's residence and why it was being transported in this early morning. "It's suspicious that the bike carrying Tk 1.08 crore was specifically targeted," he said, adding that informants are often involved in such crimes.

He added that no arrests were made as of last night. Nayan was summoned for further questioning. His partner, Tarikuzzaman, is out of Dhaka on Eid holidays.

Rab-1 Commanding Officer Wing Commander Md Rokonuzzaman said they were also investigating how individuals wearing "Rab uniforms" managed to carry out the incident.