In memory of July Uprising: ‘One martyr, one tree’

A tree plantation campaign titled “One Martyr, One Tree” was held across the country yesterday, in memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising. The photo was taken in Rajshahi. Photo: Star

A tree plantation campaign titled "One Martyr, One Tree" was held across the country yesterday, in memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the last year's July uprising, according to reports from our correspondents and a news agency.

In Kurigram, the programme was inaugurated on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office, led by DC Nusrat Sultana.

The event concluded with prayers seeking eternal peace for the martyrs.

In Noakhali, DC Khandaker Istiakh Ahmed started the programme by planting a tree on the Sonapur Degree College campus.

Six trees were planted in the names of martyrs Raihan, Abdul Jabbar, Furuk, Noor Hossain Piyas, Mamun Hossain, and Nasima Akhter.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration and the Coastal Forest Division.

In Bagerhat, trees were planted in memory of nine martyrs -- Almogir, Alif, Mahfuzur, Nuru, Sabbir, Jasim, Shahriar, Biplob, and Shahin -- at Circuit House. District Administration and the East Sundarbans Forest Division organised the event.

In Patuakhali, DC Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arifin inaugurated the programme on his office premises.

A total of 24 trees were planted. The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration and the Coastal Forest Division.

According to BSS, similar programmes were held in Magura, Rajshahi and Khulna.