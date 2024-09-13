Memorial to honour martyrs postponed

Foundation formed to support families of deceased, injured

Information Adviser Md Nahid Islam yesterday informed that the memorial meeting to honour the martyrs of the recent student-led mass upsurge, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced later, he told reporters at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

The health ministry has confirmed a list of 728 martyrs, alongside 20,263 injured, during the movement, he said.

On Tuesday, the government set September 14 as the date for the memorial.

Families of the martyrs and students, who participated in the movement, were expected to attend the memorial.

Meanwhile, the interim government has established the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation to provide support for the families of the martyrs and those injured in the mass upsurge.

"The July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation has been formed while Chief Adviser Professor Yunus has been appointed as the foundation's president," said Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain during a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

The press briefing was held after a meeting of the council of advisers.

Asif

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of the deceased student protester Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, has been made the general secretary of the foundation, said Asif.

Other office bearers of the foundation's seven-member executive body of are -- Kazi Waqar Ahmad (treasurer), Md Nahid Islam (office secretary), along with Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Nurjahan Begum and Sharmin S Murshid (executive members).

Asif said the foundation will remain operational through the seven-member standing committee, while 14 more general members will be included to the foundation.

The foundation will conduct activities to support the families of the martyrs and the injured ones in the future, while long-term treatment for those injured will be ensured too, he added.