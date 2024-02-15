Members of Myanmar forces, officials to be sent back today

The 330 members of Myanmar border guards and other officials who fled to Bangladesh to escape conflict in the Rakhine State will be sent back today.

The Myanmar nationals, including the Border Guard Police, will be handed over to the Myanmar authorities at the Naval Jetty Ghat in Cox's Bazar's Inani under the overall supervision of the Border Guard Bangladesh, according to a statement.

A ship of the Myanmar Navy will arrive in Bangladesh's territorial waters following high-level talks between the two countries. The ship will stay in the deep sea while the shelter seekers will be moved to ship in boats, they added.

The Myanmar nationals -- which comprise security and BGP personnel, police and immigration officials -- started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the ongoing fighting between the junta forces and a rebel group called Arakan Army escalated across the border at Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

The BGB members disarmed them and took them in their custody.

At least 68 of them -- of which 15 were bullet-hit -- took refuge in Bandarban on February 4 and the rest entered on different other dates until February 7. The injured were given treatment under the BGB.

Amid the ongoing fighting, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union.

Bullets and mortar shells also came across the border, forcing many Bangladesh citizens living along the border to move to safe shelters.

The situation along the Myanmar border stretching from Tumbru in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari to Balukhali area under Whykong union in Teknaf of Cox Bazar was much more peaceful yesterday than the previous day, according to public representative and locals.

However, the farmers and fishers in Palangkhali in Ukhiya and Whykhon are the worst sufferers as they cannot go to their field or water body or Naf river along the border for the last few days due to the ongoing conflict.