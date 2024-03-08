Meherunnessa thrives with her farm

In the remote Jalapur village in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila, a woman has silently been transforming her life with her thriving farm business.

Meherunnesa began her transformative journey with just 12 farm animals her relative had gifted her in 2014. She set up the "Rahman Maryam Dairy Farm", named after her mother-in-law Maryam Begum.

Within just a decade, her small farm evolved into a booming enterprise with diversified operations, not just creating employment opportunities for the locals but inspiring them to also stand on their own feet.

Over the years, her farm has expanded to a five-acre land and is currently operating for milk production, cattle rearing and breeding, pigeon breeding, biogas production, fish farming, and fruit cultivation – with 25 employees at hand.

Beginning with just 12 animals, Meherunnesa now has over 150 cattle, including 70 cows and 30 bulls of Friesian, Shahiwal, indigenous and cross breeds. Everyday, they produce at least 500 litres of milk, which is sold locally at Tk 90 per litre.

Meanwhile, the biogas plant in her farm supplies gas to homes surrounding it, earning her Tk 1,250 from each.

The byproducts of the plant is then used as fertiliser for the farm's pasture and fruit orchard.

Meherunnesa also get to sell fish worth Tk 3-5 lakh every year and has at least 240 trees producing dragon fruit, which helped her bag at least Tk 3 lakh just last year. This year, she expects Tk 5 lakh in revenue through the fruits.

Annually, she has managed to set herself a net profit of around Tk 30-40 lakhs.

Recognised for the profound impact she has made on the local community with her farm, Meherunnesa was honoured with the prestigious Dairy Icon Award last year.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Meherunnesa said, "I began my farm in a bid to become self-dependent. However, this was all possible with the support of my husband and family.

"We now have many people come from far to visit my farm. We also employ young people so that can get hands-on experience in farm management and thus, can prepare themselves for their own initiatives in the future."

Her husband, Hanifur Rahman, an employee of the Sylhet City Corporation, said, "We hope to further expand this farm and give employment opportunities to hundreds!"

Md Ashraful Alam Khan, district livestock officer in Moulvibazar, said, "Meherunnesa's farm is exemplary for the whole country! New entrepreneurs are finding inspiration through this initiative, which we are providing all our support to."