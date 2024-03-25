Meghna Trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 6 as 3 more bodies recovered

The death toll from Friday's trawler-bulk carrier collision on Meghna rose to six as three more bodies were recovered from the sunken trawler yesterday.

Three people remain missing following the incident that took place between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj, said Superintendent of River Police (Kishoreganj) Abdullah Al Mamun.

The three deceased are Mahmuda Sultana Iva, 7, daughter of Bhairab Highway Police Station's constable Sohel Rana; Rupa Dey, 30, of Bhairab; and Anika Akter, 18, a college student in Narsingdi.

The three missing are constable Sohel Rana, 34, his five-year-old son Raisul and Belon Dey, 45, of Katiadi upazila in Kishoreganj.

The three bodies were found inside the sunken trawler around 3:00pm, hours after the trawler was recovered yesterday noon.

The search operation will continue until the missing people are found, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Deputy Director Ubayedul Karim Khan.

The trawler with 21 people on board sank in the river after it collided with the bulk carrier coming from the opposite direction on Friday.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against the bulk carrier operator and engine driver in connection with the incident. Abdul Alim, father of missing constable Sohel Rana, filed the case with Ashuganj Police Station on Saturday night.