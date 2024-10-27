Mega power deals must be amended

Energy rights group says criminals in sector must be tried

The mega power purchase agreements signed for the Rooppur, Matarbari, Payra and Adani power plants by the immediate past Awami League regime must be scrutinised and amended, said the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports.

There is an opportunity to save the predatory cost of Tk 40,000 crore in the power sector, said M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, at a roundtable organised by the committee.

"Of them, Tk 26,000 crore would be possible within a very short period by changing the clauses of paying the payments of the plants with taka instead of US dollar."

The energy criminals must be tried and punished for their crimes under a special tribunal, said Alam, also the dean of the faculty of engineering at Daffodil International University.

"You [the national committee] demanded a trial for Golam Azam [former Jamaat ameer], then why are you not vocal for the prosecution of Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Ahmad Kaikaus, Abul Kalam Azad [former leaders of the government who engaged with the energy sector]?" he said at the roundtable styled "Power and Energy Sector: Current Situation and What to Do".

The committee -- which was formed in 1998 and was vocal about safeguarding peoples' interests in the power sector, natural resources and environmental issues -- was almost inactive after the Awami League government took power in January 2019 except for issuing some statements.

Yesterday, the committee organised the roundtable at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium and placed its six-point demand.

The six-point demand includes bringing down power and energy prices within a short period, enhancing institutional capacity in the power and energy sector through reforms, enhancing capacity building in producing local gas resources and ensuring a competitive bidding process for all renewable energy projects.

To press home the six-point demand, the national committee announced countrywide rallies on November 4.

Moshahida Sultana, an associate professor of the University of Dhaka, presented the demands at the roundtable chaired by Julfiqar Ali, Dhaka City Unit coordinator of the national committee.

"Peter Haas [former US envoy to Bangladesh] has proved that the ambassadors basically work for their multinational companies' interests by joining Excelerate Energy as their strategic adviser after his retirement," said Anu Muhammad, former professor of Jahangirnagar University.

The vested groups always try to achieve their interests and the local officials and political parties help them.

"If the Awami League was in power now, they would award the offshore blocks to ExxonMobil. They had increased the profit margin for the foreign companies."

The state should have the sovereign ownership of all natural resources, he said, adding that the local companies like Bapex should be strengthened in offshore exploration.

If necessary, foreign consultants and contractors should be appointed, he said.

"The national committee demonstrated against the Rampal power plant and Rooppur nuclear plant, but due to the arrogance of the former premier Sheikh Hasina, AL built those plants that will have an adverse impact on the environment."

The same company that built a nuclear power plant in India for $5 billion built the Rooppur plant for $12 billion, he added.

Amending the deals is possible under various international conventions, said Anis Chowdhury, professor emeritus at Western Sydney University in Australia.

The interim government can refuse to pay the debts, he said, adding that Ecuador set examples in this regard.

If the whole system is not changed and just the people, the change will not be sustainable, said economist MM Akash.

People want power and energy at cheaper rates, which should be fixed under a transparent process, he said.