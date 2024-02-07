Meftah Ur Rahman passes away

Mohammed Meftah Ur Rahman, former secretary of the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation, passed away on February 5.

He was 82, said a press release.

He was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Cumilla. Meftah Ur Rahman was the youngest son of Khan Bahadur Siddiqur Rahman of Cumilla.

A doa mahfil will be held at his residence, Swarno Kutir, 5 Goal Nagar Lane, English Road, Dhaka, on February 9 after the Asr prayers.

All relatives and well-wishers are invited to join the programme and pray for the salvation of the departed soul.