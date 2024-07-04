Meeting to decide VAT on metro fare today

The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry will be holding an inter-ministerial meeting today regarding VAT-related issues of the metro rail service.

Apart from ministry officials, representatives from National Board of Revenue, Finance Division, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd will join the meeting at Road Transport and Highways Division.

RTHD Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri will preside over the meeting, officials said.

The meeting was called after NBR decided not to extend the 15 percent VAT exemption on metro rail fares beyond July 1. DMTCL, however, has not imposed VAT on metro fares thus far.

In April, NBR decided to cancel the tax exemption on fares since the metro rail operation launched in December of 2022.

DMTCL, though the Road Transport and Highways Division, wrote to NBR to review the decision.

As NBR did not extend the exemption order, this means that 15 percent VAT will be applicable on metro rail fare from July 1.

"Metro rail authority has to pay the VAT. But the question is whether they will increase fare or give the VAT from its current income. This issue will be discussed in tomorrow's [today's] meeting," said an official of the division, requesting anonymity.

Contacted, Amin Ullah Nuri yesterday said, "We have received verbal reply from NBR and that's why we are going to hold the inter-ministerial meeting."

"If we [DMTCL] have to give the VAT, then what would the be amount and procedure. Everything will be discussed in the meeting," he added.