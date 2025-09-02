Meeting with CA: Seven parties, Hefazat call for law and order restoration, electoral reforms

Proposals include proportional representation, administrative neutrality ahead of polls

Leaders of seven political parties and an organisation today placed separate proposals before Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to ensure a fair and neutral election, stressing the need for electoral reforms, proportional representation, improved law and order, and administrative neutrality.

After the meeting, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Presidium Member Ashraf Ali Akon said people's aspirations have remained unfulfilled for 53 years due to a flawed system.

"If elections are held the same way, then just as it did not happen in 53 years, it will not happen in 58 years either," he said.

Calling for elections under a proportional representation (PR) system, he added, "If not, arrange a referendum on it -- as was done before in Ziaur Rahman's case."

He also flagged deteriorating law and order and asked, "How will fake voting and ballot snatching be stopped in 300 seats?"

The party demanded banning activities of Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, accusing them of aiding the "fascist" Awami League.

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed criticised the administration for retaining loyalists of the past government and slammed the lottery-based transfer of SPs and DCs as "a childish method."

He also called for stern action to recover looted weapons.

AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju cited the Chittagong University clash as proof of poor coordination between the government and law enforcers, saying it raised doubts about the election's credibility. He proposed forming joint committees at the national and district levels to resolve polls-related issues and hiring experienced officials on a contractual basis.

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan alleged that "two governments" were functioning -- one interim and the other "invisible." He urged clarity on the electoral system to build trust among parties.

Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki suggested forming a committee with political parties and election officials to ensure a fair atmosphere, while Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Azizul Haque Islamabadi demanded inclusion of the Shapla Chattar massacre in the July Charter and action against "Awami League-linked criminals" within the administration.