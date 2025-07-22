Medical team from Singapore to arrive tonight for Uttara jet crash victims

Professor Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health, announced that a three-member medical team from Singapore General Hospital is set to arrive in Dhaka tonight.

The team, comprising a senior consultant and two nurses, is expected to begin work by tonight or tomorrow.

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) today, Prof Sayedur said the visiting team would evaluate all treatment protocols currently in place.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum said that once the doctors from Singapore arrive, they will assess the patients' conditions and decide whether any need to be sent abroad for further treatment.

As of now, 69 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals following the air force jet crash at Milestone College in Uttara. The condition of 10 patients remains critical, according to the health ministry.

An hour after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate announced that 31 people had died in the incident, the Ministry of Health that it was able to confirm 29 deaths.

When questioned about the discrepancy, Prof Sayedur said, "The ISPR listed 16 deaths at CMH, but we have confirmed 15. There is also some confusion regarding one death at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital. We are working to resolve the mismatch and hope to clarify the figures soon."