Medical team for CA's treatment a routine matter: BSMMU VC

The formation of a medical team for the treatment of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus was part of routine procedure, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor Professor Md Sayedur Rahman said yesterday.

He also urged everyone not to spread rumours about the issue.

"A medical team was established for the treatment of the chief adviser. This is a routine procedure," he clarified in a statement put out by the chief adviser's press wing last night.

Prof Sayedur said BSMMU forms such medical teams regularly to provide treatment for the heads of state and government.

"Everyone is specially requested not to spread rumors about this," he said.

