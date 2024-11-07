Medical college principal made OSD

In wake of protests, Rangpur Medical College principal Dr Mahfuzar Rahman has been made OSD within a week of his promotion.

To this end, the health ministry issued a notification yesterday.

The principal has been attached to the Directorate General of Health Services in Mohakhali, Dhaka, according to the notification.

In this circumstance, Dr Md Shariful Islam has been made the acting principal of RMC.

The notification also said the transferee must join the workplace by October 10.

On October 29, Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman was promoted to the post of principal. From the next day, a section of doctors, employees and students started movements demanding his removal.

The demonstrators referred to him as the "friend of dictatorial Sheikh Hasina government".