Media reforms commission: Announcement of its formation likely next week

Hopes information adviser

A mass media reforms commission could be announced next week, hoped Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam yesterday.

"The declaration is expected to come after the chief adviser's return from the UNGA in New York," he said.

The adviser was addressing a views-exchange meeting with publishers, editors and other stakeholders of newspapers at the Tathya Bhaban organised by Department of Films and Publication (DFP).

Additional Information Secretary (in-charge) Md Nazrul Islam addressed the meeting as special guest with DFP Director General Abul Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin in the chair.

Nahid said everyone wants freedom of mass media. "But, I want to leave you with the question . . . is there a limit to press freedom? Can freedom of the press be used for publicity of the fascists?"

The adviser thanked newspaper publishers, editors and reporters for properly highlighting the incidents during the July uprising.

The people, he said, became depended on newspapers to get actual information during the uprising. "So, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to them," he said.

But some newspapers were in favour of the fascist government and those who played such roles during the uprising would have to be brought to book.

About the newspapers' outstanding bills, Nahid said the government is trying to digitalise the payment system to provided hassle-free service.

Daily Jugantar Editor Saiful Alam, daily Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Daily Kaler Kantha Editor Hasan Hafiz, Daily Sun Editor Rezaul Karim, Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif, Daily Naya Diganta Executive Editor Salauddin Babor, The Daily Star's head of operation Mizanur Rahman, Daily Ajker Pathrika Managing Editor Kamrul Hasan, Daily Ittefaq News Editor Ashok Kumar Singha, Daily Sangram Managing Editor Nurunnabi, Daily Sangbad Chief Reporter Shahriar Karim, Daily Inqilab Executive Editor Fahima Bahauddin Shama, and Daily Azadi Managing Editor Wahid Malek also spoke at the meeting.