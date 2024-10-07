Media reform commission to be formed upon talks with stakeholders: Nahid

Information Adviser Nahid Islam today said a media reform commission will be formed upon discussions with all stakeholders involved.

He said this while speaking at a seminar on "Media Reform: Why? How?" organised by Media Support Network at Dhaka's Jatiya Press Club.

Nahid said journalists' organisations should work to protect the interests of its members.

There was no "resistance" from journalists during the July uprising and that's why questions were raised about the media's role, he said.

He also noted that a lot of information was not telecast by the electronic media regarding the movement.

Nahid emphasised the need to bring journalists to a higher level of professionalism in the future and to facilitate the involvement of youth in the profession.