Media needs to safeguard interest of the country

Says Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday urged the country's media to work with utmost sincerity, safeguarding the interest of the country and its people.

He also said the government is working to ensure a congenial atmosphere for journalism.

Arafat said this while addressing the Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Padak-2023 distribution ceremony at Tathya Bhaban auditorium on the city's Circuit House Road.

He said, "We believe that freedom of the press is a part of our Liberation War spirit. We want to see the media as a supportive force of the government. I want to assure you that if you publish any report based on factual and authentic information identifying the government's mistakes, we will welcome those and recognise with award."

Referring to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's (DW) recent documentary on Bangladesh's human rights issue, he said, "If you watch the documentary attentively, you will see it was not against any individual or the government, but against the country and its important institution -- Bangladesh Army".

The DW made an ill-motivated, malicious and misleading documentary to tarnish the reputation of Bangladesh Army, which has gained fame for its extraordinary role in the UN peacekeeping missions, the state minister added.