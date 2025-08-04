Media must be accountable to people, not govt

Says info adviser; journos martyred and injured in July uprising honoured

The July uprising last year marked the beginning of a "new Bangladesh", but such a nation cannot be realised in just one, two, or a few years, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam said yesterday.

"It [new Bangladesh] will be achieved with continued struggle," he added.

Mahfuj made the remarks while addressing a function recognising journalists killed or injured during the uprising, organised by Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust at the capital's Tathya Bhaban.

Star photojournalist Amran Hossain honoured at the event. Photo: Star

Speaking as the chief guest, Mahfuj, one of the key figures of the uprising, said many might view such statements as excuses or attempts to shift blame, which, he acknowledged, is valid in terms of public expectations.

However, he noted, democratic transition is a long-term struggle in any country.

Reflecting on the nation's history, Mahfuj said that in the 54 years since independence, institutions including the media had not developed to the expected level.

Star photojournalist Prabir Das honoured at the event. Photo: Star

Mahfuj said his ministry has been working to implement the media reform commission's recommendations by August 12.

He said it would be possible to pass a law protecting journalists after consultation with stakeholders, which could provide vital safeguards for the profession.

He also said the ministry was trying to implement the 9th wage board within the tenure of the interim government, in coordination with the relevant ministries including the labour ministry.

Star Multimedia senior asst producer Shafiq Shameem Abir honoured at the event. Photo: Star

Mahfuj urged journalists to ensure accuracy in their reporting and said the media should be accountable to the people rather than the government.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, speaking as special guest, urged journalist unions and associations to work for the welfare of their members, particularly those at the grassroots.

BJWT Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah said five journalists were killed and at least 200 were injured during the uprising.

Jahangirnagar correspondent of The Daily Star Sakib Ahmed honoured at the event. Photo: Star

He said the event recognised family members of the five martyred journalists and 192 injured journalists by presenting each with Tk 25,000 and a crest.

The programme began with a one-minute silence in memory of the victims of the uprising.

Samsi Ara Zaman, mother of slain journalist Tahir Zaman, Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Press Institute of Bangladesh Director General Faruk Wasif, and the Information Ministry's Additional Secretary Kawser Ahammed also spoke at the event.

The Daily Star's photojournalists Palash Khan and Rashed Shumon were also honoured at the event but were not present to receive the awards.