Media literacy more crucial than ever

Speakers tell CGS event
Staff Correspondent
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Mainstream media also peddles in disinformation, despite being run by professional journalists, said speakers at an event held at the capital yesterday.

"A big problem of Bangladeshi media is the nature of its ownership, where independent journalism is held back by the owners," said Zillur Rahman, executive director of Center for Governance Studies (CGS).

Speakers at the event spoke about the coercion faced by journalists within newsrooms and how it impacts the practice of objectivity.

The event titled "Confronting Misinformation in Bangladesh" was orgaised by CGS at the EMK Centre in the capital.

"Organisations for journalists are separated by their political ideologies," said Rahman.

This is even more crucial seeing that political parties, both pro-government and anti-government, spread disinformation, he added.

At the event, speakers said this is also a form of oppression of journalists.

Stephen Ibelli, public affairs counselor at the US Embassy in Bangladesh, said, "It is important that your [journalists'] voice is not censored, whether the government likes it or not, whether the public likes it or not, whether we like it or not."

"Journalists do not deserve a state using all the instruments of their government to censor them," he added.

He said media literacy is more important than ever. "When tech is a part of daily life, media literacy should be too," he added.

