Media freedom key to democracy

Speakers tell event

Media freedom and active engagement of citizens in holding authorities accountable are key to democracy, said analysts at an event marking the US presidential election yesterday.

They also said that disinformation and fake news have become threats to democracy, which suggests that fact-checking is critical in the digital age.

The US Embassy in Dhaka hosted the presidential election watch party at the American Center, offering a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth leaders, journalists and civil society to experience the US electoral process firsthand.

The event featured interactive activities, such as a mock election where attendees voted for their favorite American sweets; two panel discussions; and two speakers from the US.

"The US electoral process is a testament to democracy in action," said US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, a Megan Bouldin.

"By engaging Bangladeshi youth in this experience, we are fostering a better understanding of democracy and the importance of civic engagement," she added.

During a panel discussion, Shameem Ara Sheuli, Bangladesh country representative at Internews Network, said free media is the lifeline of democracy.

Referring to an evidence-based media reporting on the vote rigging in the 2018 elections, she said that reporting prompted other media outlets to report on vote irregularities in that polls.

"Thus, there are many examples of how media played critical role in holding authorities accountable," she said at the discussion moderated by Centre for Governance Studies Executive Director Zillur Rahman.

Saiful Alam Chowdhury, associate professor at the Department of Mass Communication Journalism of Dhaka University, said media needs to be free from the political and commercial influence, which very much exists in the country at present.