Media freedom hinges on political will, press unity

Speakers call for reform, reflection and responsibility at CGS dialogue

Ensuring media freedom in Bangladesh demands more than government initiative -- it requires active responsibility from media owners, editors, journalists' unions, and all segments of society, said National Consensus Commission Vice President Prof Ali Riaz yesterday.

Reflecting on the past year, he said despite political unrest and violence, Bangladesh avoided a large-scale political collapse.

"This is an achievement that deserves recognition, especially for the political parties that acted with restraint. Though more could have been done, we must acknowledge that the worst was avoided."

He made these remarks during a dialogue titled "Media Freedom: Exploring Grievances and Self-Regulations," organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

We cannot sit around waiting for a commission, or an external actor, to come and save journalism. Institutions must be built from within, with a sense of ownership and urgency. — Prof Ali Riaz

Riaz warned of emerging "social forces" beyond traditional players that are exerting growing influence over the media.

"These forces are not always visible, but they significantly shape the democratic landscape. Their influence has gone underreported and underanalysed."

On media ownership, he said, "In Bangladesh, media outlets have not evolved as independent corporate entities solely pursuing journalistic interests. Most are embedded within larger business conglomerates with vested interests. As a result, the media often serves to protect broader financial or political goals."

He added, "Most people cannot name the owners of The New York Times, The Guardian, or Le Monde. But in Bangladesh, everyone knows who owns which newspaper, along with their political ambitions. That's a problem."

"As long as you identify newspaper owners by name and their business or political roles, true press freedom will remain elusive."

He also raised concerns about working conditions, "Many local journalists are handed an ID card and left to 'figure things out.' This is not how responsible journalism is sustained."

Turning to political divisions within journalist unions, he said, "Our unions are split along party lines. They function neither as genuine trade unions nor as protectors of professional rights. This severely weakens their ability to advocate for journalists."

He questioned the integrity of journalists during key moments like the July uprising.

"When the then prime minister held meetings with journalists during the July protests, can we truly say those present were upholding journalistic principles -- or were they part of political campaign machinery?"

Calling for self-reflection, he urged: "Now is the time for collective soul-searching. An interim government is in place -- this is an opportunity to reflect, restructure, and renew our commitments."

"One full year has passed. Has any group -- owners, editors, unions -- come together to evaluate the media's role over the past 16 years? Why haven't we had that conversation?"

"We cannot sit around waiting for a commission, or an external actor, to come and save journalism. Institutions must be built from within, with a sense of ownership and urgency."

"I am not here to attack anyone. These are my observations -- offered with the hope that they are received with the seriousness they deserve."

Echoing similar concerns, Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor of Manabzamin, said, "To ensure true freedom of journalism and media, political freedom must come first. Without political freedom, journalism can never truly be free."

He also noted ongoing legal harassment of journalists and said, "In such a fragmented reality, how can we even talk about press freedom?"

He criticised political divisions in journalist associations.

"If the Editors' Council is issuing statements on behalf of journalists, then what is the role of journalist unions?"

He lamented the loss of past unity over issues like the wage board: "That collective spirit is now missing. In pursuit of our own political interests, we have compromised the values of journalism."

"If we truly want to reap the benefits of the change we once fought for, we must show responsibility, courage, and unity."

Gono Forum Executive President Subrata Chowdhury said journalists are underpaid and lack benefits, making quality journalism difficult.

"Judicial independence and media freedom now seem like a golden bowl made of stone -- an impossible paradox."

Dhaka University Prof SM Shameem Reza stressed that self-regulation shouldn't replace legal protections for journalists. "Will the injustices and pressures they face just be ignored?"

CGS Executive Director Parvez Karim Abbasi said, "Constructive criticism often triggers pressure from social and political forces."

Rezwanul Haque Raja, editor-in-chief, Maasranga Television and chairman, Trustee Board, Broadcast Journalist Center; Reaz Ahmad, executive editor, Dhaka Tribune; Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, convener, BNP Media Cell; Asif Bin Ali, PhD Candidate, Georgia State University, Atlanta, US; Mahbub Morshed, chief editor and managing director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha; Mahmuda Habiba, member, BNP Media Cell and joint secretary general, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal; Kazi Jesin, freelance journalist; Manjurul Islam, executive editor, Bangladesh Pratidin; Zahid Newaz Khan, senior journalist; and Shihab Uddin Khan, advocate, Supreme Court, also spoke at the event.

The session was moderated by the CGS President Zillur Rahman.