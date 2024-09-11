Measures to be taken to stop border killings

Says home adviser after meeting on Durga Puja

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said authorities concerned have been ordered to take measures so that border killings do not take place in the future.

The adviser made the remark in reply to a reporter's query after a meeting at the secretariat on maintaining law and order during the upcoming Durga Puja.

"Another issue arises during the [Durga] Puja. People from this side go to see the puja on the other side [in India], and vice versa. That is why I have requested everyone to arrange good puja pandals on the border belt so that our people don't need to go to the other side. And directions have also been given to ensure that people from the other side don't come here," he said.

He said the ministry has taken necessary steps to ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration of Durga Puja.

The adviser also said the allocation from the chief adviser's fund has been doubled to Tk 4 crore for indigent temples.

He said according to the information they have received so far, there will be 32,666 puja mandaps across the country, and the number will increase.

During the meeting, some 20-point decisions were taken regarding puja celebrations.

There was a discussion here about border killings... I have ordered the authorities concerned to take steps so that such incidents do not happen in the future. — Jahangir Alam Chowdhury Home Adviser

Security measures will start from the beginning of the construction of puja mandaps, said Jahangir, adding that this year's volunteer recruitment will be a little different.

"Anyone in the country can become a volunteer. They will be given time-bound assignments. At least three volunteers will stay at a mandap during the night, while two will be there during the day," he said.

The home adviser also said it was discussed that the use of musical instruments and mics should be controlled during Azan and prayers (during worship).

Representatives of the Hindu community present in the meeting also agreed with the decision, he added.

Meanwhile, while talking to reporters after the meeting, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain said madrasa students are ready to work as volunteers during the upcoming Durga Puja if the puja committee wants that.

"It was decided in the meeting that there will be helicopters in the sky for security during Durga Puja, and there will be divers on the day of Dashami," the adviser said.