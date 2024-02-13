Meagre govt allowance fails to help Rangpur elderlies

A staggering 17,90,793 people in the Rangpur Division rely on government's monthly allowances. However, for Meherun Bewa, 80, and Tamijan Bewa, 77, the meagre Tk 650 they receive as an old age allowance per month is insufficient to secure even ten days of food.

The elderly widows, unable to walk properly due to old age, are compelled to beg daily for sustenance.

"I have two sons struggling with poverty, and the rising cost of goods makes survival on the allowance impossible," Meherun laments.

Tamijan, exhausted from begging, said, "If the government had given Tk 2,000 every month, I could have rested at home before I die."

Across the division, 8,68,952 people receive old age allowance, 4,67,792 widow allowance, and 4,54,349 receive disability allowance. The allowances, ranging from Tk 550 to Tk 850, are no match for the escalating prices of essential goods.

Afia Bewa, 70, said, "Allowance is not being adjusted with the rise of commodity prices."

Shamser Ali, 65, a visually impaired man, said he will have to live half-starved on Tk 850 a month if he doesn't beg.

Fazlul Kabir, director of the Rangpur Divisional Social Welfare Department, acknowledged the need to increase allowances, citing the beneficiaries' difficulty in sustaining themselves.

Higher authorities have been informed about this, he said expressing hope for government measures.