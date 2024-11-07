Md Razwanur Rahman appointed DG of Islamic Foundation

Md Razwanur Rahman, additional secretary of Power Division, has been appointed as the new director general (DG) of the Islamic Foundation.

The ministry of public administration issued a notification regarding the appointment today.

On September 22, the government removed former DG Muhammad Bashirul Alam and reassigned him to the Ministry of Public Administration.

Later, Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary of the Organization and Law Division of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, was made DG of the foundation.

He held the position in addition to his current duties until the new DG joined.

Razwanur joined the Bangladesh Civil Service through the 17th BCS in the admin cadre. Over his career, he has served in various roles, including assistant commissioner, executive magistrate, assistant commissioner (land), and upazila nirbahi officer.

Additionally, he has held positions as deputy and joint secretary across several ministries.

Before joining the Power Division, he worked as DG at the Anti-Corruption Commission.