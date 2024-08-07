Md Mainul Islam is now IGP

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun’s contract cancelled

Md Mainul Islam has been appointed as the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP). He was the commandant of the Traffic and Driving School.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry announced his appointment in a circular issued last night.

Mainul Islam, 58, began his police career in Jan 1991. He has also served in police's elite force, Rapid Action Battalion.

Meanwhile, the contract of Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as the IGP was cancelled in a separate circular on the same day.

Mamun's removal comes in the wake of a complete breakdown of law and order situation across Bangladesh.

Chowdhury was first appointed as the IGP on September 21, 2022.

He was scheduled to retire on January 11, 2023. However, on January 9, the government appointed him on a contractual basis for one and a half years.

Earlier in July, the government had extended his contract by one year.