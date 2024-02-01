Mayur damned by a dam

Rivers don’t live anymore, they merely exist. They exist as relics of their halcyon days when rivers were truly wild, mysterious, free -- or as a character in their own story, as told through poetry and music. Now they exist in inherited nostalgia. The High Court in a 2019 verdict granted rivers the legal status of “living entities”. But in reality, almost all the country’s rivers are struggling to survive due to encroachment, pollution and sand lifting. Below we look into the current state of Halda (Chattogram), Mayur (Khulna), Sonai (Sylhet) and Louhajang (Tangail) rivers and how the once majestic rivers are being held hostage to greed and negligence.

Mayur river in Khulna is being slowly choked to death by a dam constructed across it to facilitate the construction of two bridges on the river.

The river's natural flow has practically been halted by the 30 feet wide dam. Only a three-foot wide pipe placed on the western side of the embankment allows some water to flow through, which is hardly enough to sustain the river's navigability.

The 22-km-long river, which flows through the western side of Khulna city, was once connected with the Rupsa river. But this connection has already been severed with the sluice gates previously installed in the river, while its tides have also been controlled.

The dam has now increased the river's woes even more.

The construction of the bridges was inaugurated on October 12 last year, to be implemented by the Roads and Highways Department, after demolishing the two bridges that were previously there due to their dilapidated state.

A construction firm, National Development Engineers Limited, has been tasked with the construction of the two steel-arch bridges at a cost of Tk 68 crore, to be completed by April 2025.

Environmentalists expressed concern that the river will cease to exist due to the dam hindering its flow.

Ironically, at the same time, Khulna City Corporation is excavating a portion of the river at a cost of Tk 7.59 crore for the second time to restore its flow. It earlier dredged a 5.9km stretch of the river in 2014.

"Many portions of the river have been illegally encroached upon, shrinking it significantly. The dam and sluice gates are choking its flow from one part, reducing its navigability while causing siltation, and on another part, KCC is excavating it," said Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, Khulna divisional coordinator of BELA.

"This is just an instance of double standards among the government entities," he said.

"Also, the construction workers are leaving the earth dug out along the river bank instead of removing it promptly, which will gradually accumulate there and fill up the river bed and obstruct its flow further. And yet, no official from the WDB came to visit the site to witness the menace," he said.

Md Anisuzzaman Masud, executive engineer of RHD, said the construction materials were kept at the site for the time being and will be removed soon. "A pipe has been placed to allow water to flow through the dam into the river," he said.