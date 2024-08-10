‘May peace come back to my golden land at any cost’

Says Rahul Ananda

Even a week ago, the 140-year-old house in Dhanmondi, named "Bhangabari," was surrounded by greenery and innocuous paraphernalia. There, you could hear birds sing at will.

Lanterns with wicks, hurricane lamps, old letterboxes, plants, and various artworks hung on the long veranda.

In another corner of the veranda of the single-story house, there were various artistic items made of brass and wood.

A dotara also hung there.

All of this is now history.

Rahul Ananda, the frontman of the popular folk band Joler Gaan, had been the tenant of this house for many years, which, until the morning of August 5, was a haven for his wife, son Tota, and his bandmates.

Rahul's house was torched by mobs on the afternoon of August 5. Around three thousand musical instruments in his home were reduced to ashes.

Actor Farhana Hamid, who is also the business partner of Rahul Ananda's wife Urmila Shukla's "Khut", posted regarding the incident yesterday. The post was also shared on Joler Gaan's verified Facebook page.

According to her, "The fire was not set with the intent to harm Rahul Ananda's home, nor was there any looting or vandalism directed at it. The fire was set at a location within the Dhanmondi 32 area, specifically targeting the Bangabandhu Museum and its future expansion plans."

She also said, "The fire at Rahul da's house had nothing to do with his religion, ethnicity, caste, or culture. Therefore, I urge everyone not to spread such rumours. In the current situation in the country, any rumour can take on a dangerous form. Let's stay vigilant."

Photo: Collected

This incident left many cultural activists and people devastated.

"Rahul da and his family are shaken and have taken shelter in a secret place known to only a few," said Saiful Islam Jarnal, one of Joler Gaan's founding members, to The Daily Star on August 6. "It wasn't even his house; it was a rental he had been living in for decades."

Ziaur Rahman, the bassist of Shironamhin, wrote on Facebook, "Where do I hide this shame! An artist's home was attacked. Instruments that were created and nurtured over a long time were all looted. I saw many of these instruments being made right before my eyes. We will not forget this injustice."

Musician Arnob wrote, "I just can't accept it! We are truly sorry. Rahul, we stand with you."

In September last year, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Rahul's "Bhangabari", making the vintage house the talk of the town. It even made headlines in international media, crossing beyond the borders of Bangladesh.

Mentionable, following the state of lawlessness during a power vacuum triggered after Sheikh Hasina's fall, reports of attacks on minorities and cultural heritage started coming from various places across the country.

Contacted, Rahul told Prothom Alo on August 5 , "May yet peace come to my golden land, at any cost. If that cost is the ashes of my golden home or the burnt remains of my musical instruments, I have no regrets. I love Bengal and the people of Bengal; I sing in Bangla."

"I'm not in any state to speak. Almost three thousand musical instruments have been reduced to ashes. They were like my children. I was able to bring out one child alive. The rest have burned or been looted."