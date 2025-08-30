Mawlana Bhashani Bridge: Incomplete approach road poses risk for vehicles

Around three kilometres of the approach road on Kurigram's Chilmari side of the newly built Mawlana Bhashani Bridge remain unfinished, forcing buses and goods-laden trucks to navigate it at risk every day.

Heavy rainfall on August 27 caused two portions of the incomplete road to collapse. Although the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) carried out emergency repairs, the road has yet to be fully carpeted.

The 1,490-metre-long bridge over the Teesta River, connecting Chilmari upazila in Kurigram with Haripur in Gaibandha's Sundarganj upazila, was inaugurated on August 20.

Since then, thousands of light and heavy vehicles have been crossing the bridge daily, improving connectivity between Chilmari, Gaibandha, Dhaka, and other parts of the country.

Rafiqul Islam, 40, a resident of Chilmari, said, "The incomplete road has made our movement difficult."

Truck driver Jahurul Haque, 50, said, "The bridge has eased travel from Chilmari to Gaibandha and Dhaka, reducing both time and costs. But driving heavy trucks on the unfinished road is still risky."

Bus driver Mizanur Rahman, 55, echoed him.

According to LGED sources, a total of 57 kilometres of approach roads has been built on both sides of the bridge. Of this, 51.77 kilometres in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha have been completed, while 5.23 kilometres in Chilmari upazila remain partially unfinished.

Chilmari Upazila Engineer Julfikar Ali said, "Out of 5,230 metres of approach road, carpeting of 2,150 metres has been completed. Another 2,380 metres are ready for carpeting. But 700 metres have been delayed due to land acquisition complications. Although heavy rainfall caused some damage, we repaired it quickly. At present, there is no major problem for movement."

Executive Engineer of LGED in Gaibandha, Uzzal Chowdhury, said, "We have instructed the contractor to complete the remaining work in Chilmari quickly. The entire approach road will be finished within this year."

The project was implemented by China State Construction Engineering Corporation under LGED, with joint funding from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Opec Fund for International Development (OFID).

The bridge was built using 290 piles, 30 pillars, 28 spans, and 155 girders. In addition, 12 bridges, 58 box culverts, and 57 kilometres of approach roads with river training works were constructed after acquiring 133 acres of land.

The core bridge structure cost around Tk 367 crore, while approach roads, river training, culverts, and land acquisition required another Tk 363.85 crore.