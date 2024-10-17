Matia Chowdhury's first janaza held at Ramna

The first namaz-e-janaza of Awami League presidium member and former minister Matia Chowdhury was held in the capital today.

The prayer took place at 10:00am today in front of her residence at the Ramna Apartment Complex in the capital.

Before the prayer, an ambulance carrying her body arrived at her home, where her followers, supporters, and family members gathered to pay their final respects.

Photo: Collected

Members of the Awami League and various organisations laid flowers on her body in tribute before the funeral prayer commenced.

Her brother, Masudul Islam Chowdhury, said another namaz-e-janaza will take place after Zohr prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque, followed by her burial at Mirpur Intellectuals' Graveyard.

A request has also been made to the city corporation for a new burial site. If granted, she will be buried at the new location; otherwise, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband Bazlur Rahman.