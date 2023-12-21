Masud Jamil Khan appointed honorary consul of Ireland

Masud Jamil Khan has been appointed honorary consul of Ireland in Dhaka, according to an official announcement.

The government of Ireland appointed Masud, Cosmos Group deputy managing director, as its honorary consul with jurisdiction for the People's Republic of Bangladesh last week.

Masud is also a director of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), the country's largest private news agency, and Dhaka Courier, an independent news magazine.

Masud pursued higher studies at Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia, and studied Finance at Harvard Business School.Khan is the maternal grandson of Shaheed Brig Gen Jamil Ahmed, who stood up alone for Bangabandhu in his darkest hour.