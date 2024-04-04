Mastercard Presents Dhaka Night Market concludes

"Mastercard Presents Dhaka Night Market 2024" concluded recently in the capital's Aloki Convention Hall. Organised by Nibedita, an NGO, in association with The Daily Star, this was the first grand night expo in Bangladesh.

The event took place between March 28 and March 30, from 2:00pm till 3:00am.

The expo featured 80 local and international fashion lifestyle brands, food brands, and kids' brands. Additionally, a dedicated food court was also available.

The inaugural event saw the presence of Arifa Jasmine Konica, founder of Smart Agriculture for Farmers and Entrepreneurs; popular actress and model Peya Jannatul; Tasnuva Islam, CEO of Le Meridien Dhaka; Sanjana Yashna, CEO of Haya by Sanjana; Ibrahim Kabir, CEO of Veneto Furniture; popular content creators Rafsan The Choto Bhai, Amin Hannan Chowdhury and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed.

Anika Islam, founder and CEO of Nibedita, was also present. Other partners included Cake Stories, Haya by Sanjana, Dreamweaver, IPDC, Babuland and Mojo.