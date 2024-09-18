Mass uprising: Tk 5 lakh for each martyr’s family

The executive committee of the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation sat yesterday at the State Guest House Jamuna for its inaugural meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

In the meeting, the committee decided that each family of the martyrs of the student-led mass uprising would receive an initial compensation of Tk 500,000, while the injured would receive up to Tk 100,000 each.

Compensation for the injured will be distributed promptly, and cheques for the families of the martyrs will be handed over during a commemorative event in the capital.

The committee called for contributions from all sections of society, including the Bangladeshi diaspora, organisations, and businesses, to support the foundation's efforts.

Additionally, the committee plans to secure an office space and volunteers to manage the foundation's operations. It also intends to preserve and archive videos, images, oral histories, and other memorabilia related to the July-August mass uprising.

Professor Yunus emphasised the importance of transparency in donations, stating, "The donation of even the smallest amount of money should be documented, and the list of donors should also be preserved, if possible, by publishing their names on the foundation's website."

"This foundation is an important milestone. We must strive hard to make it a success," Yunus added.

He also mentioned that the health ministry would cover the treatment cost of the injured, with the foundation's compensation supplementing the government's support.

Advisers to the interim government Sharmeen Murshid, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud, along with the foundation's General Secretary Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho and Treasurer Kazi Waqar Ahmad, were present at the meeting.