Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:27 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:31 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Mass uprising: Govt to give Tk 30 lakh to victim families

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:27 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:31 PM
home minister remarks on quota protests
Photo: Prabir Das/Star/File

The government has decided to provide Tk 30 lakh to the family of those were martyred during the July-August uprising.

This decision was made today in the advisory council's meeting, said Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"In the first phase, the government will provide Tk 30 lakh to the families of the martyred. Similar arrangements will be made for those who will be added to the list [of martyrs] after scrutiny," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১০০

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৩৪ জন।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘শেখ হাসিনা নিরাপত্তার কারণে ভারতে এসেছেন, ভারতেই থাকবেন’

২২ মিনিট আগে