Mass uprising: Govt to give Tk 30 lakh to victim families

The government has decided to provide Tk 30 lakh to the family of those were martyred during the July-August uprising.

This decision was made today in the advisory council's meeting, said Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

"In the first phase, the government will provide Tk 30 lakh to the families of the martyred. Similar arrangements will be made for those who will be added to the list [of martyrs] after scrutiny," he said.