Mass uprising: Advisory committee formed to ensure medical services for injured protesters

The interim government has formed a three-member advisory committee to oversee and ensure medical services for individuals injured during the anti-discrimination student movement.

According to a gazette notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, the adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been appointed as the convener of the committee, with the advisers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Youth and Sports serving as members.

The committee's terms of reference outline its responsibility to provide centralised support and oversight for medical services to those injured in the movement, including Fahim Hasan.

The notification also said that the committee may co-opt additional members if necessary, and meetings will be held as required. Secretarial support for the committee will be provided by the Health Services Division.

The order takes effect immediately.