Mass protests: Govt to bear medical expenses of injured people

The government will bear all the medical expenses for those who were injured in clashes during recent mass protests that led former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and fled to India.

The Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a press release signed by Md Zahangir Alam, secretary of the division, in this regard.

However, the ministry has formed a committee to inquire about those who sustained injuries during the movement, said the release.

The committee will meet tomorrow to determine the next course of actions, it said.

The Health Services Division requested all private medical college hospitals, private hospitals and clinics not to accept bills for the treatment of students and people injured in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said the press release.

''If necessary, the government will bear all the bills of the students and people undergoing treatment in these private hospitals,'' it said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Health Ministry Adviser Nurjahan Begum visited National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), and told reporters that the government would bear all the medical expenses of the injured.