Mass protest: Student assaulted by AL men dies in Kurigram

A student who was injured in a clash with Awami League men in Kurigram during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, died at a Dhaka hospital yesterday.

Ashiqur Rahman Ashiq, 23, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka yesterday noon, said his younger brother Atiqur Rahman.

Ashiqur, son of farmer Chand Mia of Satvita village at Buraburi union in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila, had been undergoing treatment at BSMMU since he sustained injuries in the clash on August 4.

He was a second-year graduate student of Panchpir Degree College in Ulipur.

The family members said Ashiq hit in the head by stones as students clashed with AL, Jubo League and BCL men at Shapla Chattar area in Kurigram town on August 4.

He was first admitted to Kurigram General Hospital and later was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

On August 18, he was taken to the BSMMU where he was undergoing treatment and died yesterday noon.

Ashiq's younger brother Atiq Rahman said, "We are not involved with any political party. As a general student, I and Ashiq bhai joined the movement on August 4. I was also injured by the beating of AL men."